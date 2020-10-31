CHICAGO — Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., and we set our clocks back an hour. Take advantage of extra sleep then take a few simple steps to ensure you, your family and your home stay safe into the colder months ahead.
“As we near the end of 2020, we need to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” said Kevin Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “It’s also important to prepare for other types of disaster risks; consider using the extra hour this Sunday to verify your home is adequately protected for the upcoming winter season and ensure everyone in your family knows what to do in an emergency.”
Some suggested safety steps:
1. Make sure your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors work. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for testing the equipment to ensure it is functioning appropriately. Invest in new detectors if they’re near or past the manufacturer’s recommended replacement age.
2. Ready your home and verify your insurance coverages adequately protect your property. Keep out the cold with insulation, caulking and weather stripping, and learn how to keep pipes from freezing. Review your insurance policies and talk to your agent to ensure your property is fully covered for the hazards in your area.
3. Update your family’s emergency plan. Make sure each family member knows how they will receive emergency alerts and warnings, and how to stay in touch with each other if something happens and you’re not together.
