GreenTop Acres rebate

GreenTop Acres’ Trent Stoller (left) and Samuel Tellez Rubi (center) accept a $19,950 rebate check from North Western Electric Cooperative’s director of finance and accounting Andrew Overman.

 Photo courtesy of Northwest Electric Cooperative

BRYAN — Replacing old lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs isn’t cheap — but if you’re a member of a not-for-profit electric cooperative, it may be more affordable than you think. Thanks to North Western Electric Cooperative’s (NWEC) Commercial and Industrial (C&I) custom lighting program, businesses receiving electricity from the co-op, like dairy farm GreenTop Acres, are eligible for rebates when making significant energy-efficient lighting upgrades, as well as other improvements.

GreenTop Acres, located in Mark Center, took advantage of this program, receiving an $19,950 check from NWEC after finishing installation of new LED lights to replace existing tungsten-halogen lighting. In total, GreenTop Acres reduced its energy use by 12,750 watts — reducing the initial wattage by more than 62%.

NWEC’s C&I rebate programs allow commercial and industrial members to apply for rebates toward energy-efficiency lighting projects and equipment purchases and installation. Rebates cannot exceed 50% of project costs (excluding labor), up to a total maximum rebate amount of $25,000 for lighting and $5,000 per rebate application for the improvements program. Rebates are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-approval is required prior to installation by contacting NWEC at 800-647-6932. To learn more about NWEC’s C&I rebate programs, visit https://nwec.com/content/member-services-0.

