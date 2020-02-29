BRYAN — Replacing old lights with energy-efficient LED bulbs isn’t cheap — but if you’re a member of a not-for-profit electric cooperative, it may be more affordable than you think. Thanks to North Western Electric Cooperative’s (NWEC) Commercial and Industrial (C&I) custom lighting program, businesses receiving electricity from the co-op, like dairy farm GreenTop Acres, are eligible for rebates when making significant energy-efficient lighting upgrades, as well as other improvements.
GreenTop Acres, located in Mark Center, took advantage of this program, receiving an $19,950 check from NWEC after finishing installation of new LED lights to replace existing tungsten-halogen lighting. In total, GreenTop Acres reduced its energy use by 12,750 watts — reducing the initial wattage by more than 62%.
NWEC’s C&I rebate programs allow commercial and industrial members to apply for rebates toward energy-efficiency lighting projects and equipment purchases and installation. Rebates cannot exceed 50% of project costs (excluding labor), up to a total maximum rebate amount of $25,000 for lighting and $5,000 per rebate application for the improvements program. Rebates are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pre-approval is required prior to installation by contacting NWEC at 800-647-6932. To learn more about NWEC’s C&I rebate programs, visit https://nwec.com/content/member-services-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.