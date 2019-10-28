Numerous area fire departments were called to a structure fire Monday evening in rural Defiance.

At 10:37 p.m., Highland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 22583 Bowman Road, affecting the attic and roof area.

Providing mutual aid were South Richland, Delaware, Defiance and Auglaize fire departments.

According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the two-story home is owned by Fred Mansfield.

Additional information was unavailable at press time.

