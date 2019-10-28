Numerous area fire departments were called to a structure fire Monday evening in rural Defiance.
At 10:37 p.m., Highland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 22583 Bowman Road, affecting the attic and roof area.
Providing mutual aid were South Richland, Delaware, Defiance and Auglaize fire departments.
According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the two-story home is owned by Fred Mansfield.
Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.