The Crescent-News’ popular Custom BINGO contest returns today with the publication of a blank game card. Game cards also will be available at Custom BINGO sponsors and at The Crescent-News business office, 624 W. Second St., Defiance. No purchase is necessary.
There are 11 ways to win in the Custom BINGO contest. There are 10 different Custom BINGO patterns unique to each of the 10 contest sponsors. There will be only one winner per sponsor and it will go to the first person presenting their winning game card at The Crescent-News business office.
Also this year, there will be two winners drawn from all qualifying coverall BINGO cards submitted to The Crescent-News business office by July 1. One lucky entrant will win $500 and the second will win $250.
Check The Crescent-News every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from May 30-June 27 for BINGO numbers located in all our sponsor ads. Just cut the matching numbers out of the paper and paste them on the corresponding square on your game card.
This year’s contest sponsors include: Batt & Stevens Body Shop, Ken’s Furniture & Mattress Center, Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac, Mark Moats Ford, Derrow Chrysler, Jacob’s Meats & BBQ, Tri-County Roofing and Home Improvement, Wash-N-Fill of Defiance/Napoleon, Triple 6 Outdoor and The Crescent-News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.