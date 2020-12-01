COLUMBUS — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Ottawa on Sunday. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
The Ohio Department of Health will offer the testing from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, 1490 S. Agner St., Ottawa.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
