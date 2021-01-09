Looking back on 2020, the one dominant story both locally and nationally was the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early spring through the end of the year, restrictions and shutdowns mandated in the fight to halt the spread of this virus impacted everyone in one way or another.
Locally, education was impacted in March when school districts switched to virtual learning to try and prevent the spread of the virus. This step led to the cancellation of many sporting events, school proms, and severely impacted graduation ceremonies.
County fair season in northwest Ohio was hit hard by health restrictions, with some canceled, but most operating very limited events primarily for the benefit of 4-H youth.
Also impacted were restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, hair and beauty salons, and other businesses deemed “non-essential.” The financial burden these shutdowns placed on small-business owners forced some to close for good, while others were forced to limit service and layoff staff.
By fall, most businesses were allowed to reopen with limitations on occupancy and requirements for masks. Schools in the six-county area also returned to classroom instruction in the fall with strict protocols in place for wearing of masks, good hygiene and social distancing. This worked well for the most part, however several schools were forced to resort to remote learning during spikes in reported COVID-19 cases.
In this section, The Crescent-News will reprint some of its most-read stories from 2020. Many are related to the pandemic, while others are human interest stories concerning area people and events. We have intentionally omitted stories of crime and tragedy from this section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.