• Williams County

Pop-up testing:

There will be a COVID-19 pop-up testing site conducted by the Ohio Department of Health from noon-5 p.m. Thursday in Montpelier. The location will be the Gillette building at the Williams County Fairgrounds, 619 E. Main St., Montpelier.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location, a health care provider's referral is not needed. No appointment is needed, however quantities may be limited.

More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Recommended for you

Load comments