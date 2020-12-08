• Williams County
Pop-up testing:
There will be a COVID-19 pop-up testing site conducted by the Ohio Department of Health from noon-5 p.m. Thursday in Montpelier. The location will be the Gillette building at the Williams County Fairgrounds, 619 E. Main St., Montpelier.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location, a health care provider's referral is not needed. No appointment is needed, however quantities may be limited.
More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
