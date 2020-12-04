The death toll from COVID-19 in Defiance County continues to rise daily. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported an additional three deaths related to the pandemic.
On Thursday, the department reported four deaths. That takes the cumulative total to 41 deaths.
The latest individuals were two females in their 90’s, a female in her 70’s, a female in her 80’s, a male in his 70’s, a male in his 80’s and a male in his 50’s. They reportedly had underlying health conditions.
The health department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy, noted Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 62 lab-confirmed cases, 21 probable cases, four cases hospitalized and 53 cases recovered from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Friday at 1 p.m.
There are currently 1,068 people under isolation or quarantine at this time. Since March, 2,431 people have been released from isolation or quarantine.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published new quarantine options,” noted Rachelle Kuhn, health promotion coordinator, in a press release. “We ask for patience from the community as we await further direction from the Ohio Department of Health. At this time we are continuing with the current quarantine time frame of 14 days from last known exposure to a COVID-19 case. If you are currently under quarantine, please follow the guidance you were given. Once we have further recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, we will share them publicly on our social media outlets.”
Kuhn shared that the increase in cases comes from community spread and the workplace, not necessarily area nursing homes.
Despite that, there are current cases in Defiance County nursing homes, according to the Ohio Department of Health website. Brookview Healthcare in Defiance has two resident cases and two staff cases, while SKLD in Defiance has seven resident cases and four staff cases.
The Laurels of Defiance has one current resident case and two staff cases. Kingsbury Place has no current cases. And no information was available on GlennPark Assisted Living in Defiance.
Hickory Creek in Hicksville has 12 resident cases and 12 staff cases.
Additional information can be found at the DCGHD website at https://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/.
To report a face mask violation in a retail store, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
