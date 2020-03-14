Due to the concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, many area events and activities have been postponed or cancelled. In addition, the restrictions of visitors is requested at all Mercy hospitals and long-term care sites.
For the health of the patients, visitors, health care providers and communities, Mercy Hospitals is asking that people do not visit patients at the facilities.
For mother/baby and pediatric patients, visitors are limited to a designated partner or primary caretaker/guardian (only one at a time). Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.
And according to Defiance Public Library System director Cara Potter, all library programs have been cancelled for three weeks, beginning with the close of the day, March 13.
This includes Defiance, Sherwood and Hicksville libraries, which will remain open during their regular hours for the public to borrow materials, use computers and interact with the staff. Regular programs will resume April 4.
“I feel like this is in the responsible middle path,” said Potter. “Library programs typically involve groups of people in enclosed spaces. By putting those programs on hiatus for the next three weeks, we are protecting the public, our staff and supporting local, state and federal efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
All library buildings in Defiance County will remain open during the regular hours. Area residents with library cards may want to access the library’s digital books and movies from home by using the link on the library website at www.defiancelibrary.org.
Among events reported to The Crescent-News include:
• All Defiance Area Diabetic Club meetings have been cancelled until further notice.
• The Fulton County Health Center’s open house for the Rosa Knee Mobile Education unit, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled.
• The annual craft show hosted by the St. Michael’s Catholic Church Altar Society, scheduled for March 21 at the Knights of Columbus hall in Defiance, has been cancelled.
• The Paulding County commissioners have announced that any renter wishing to cancel their event at the Paulding County OSU Extension building will receive a full refund of their deposit and rental fee. Contact the Paulding County commissioners’ office at 419-399-8215 regarding this issue.
• A free movie screening of the film, “SILO: Feeding the world comes at a cost,” sponsored by the Tinora FFA and the Defiance County Farm Bureau scheduled for Tuesday at Northtowne Cinemas has been postponed until further notice.
• All Defiance County Health Department classes, trainings, and programs have been cancelled through April 8.
• All Defiance County Health Department immunization clinics will be cancelled through April 8.
• Four County Career Center will maintain its spring break from April 6-9, with the first day back for students on April 13.
• The Young People’s Theatre Guild production of “Fairy Tale Misfits,” slated for March 19-21 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, is cancelled.
• All northwest Ohio early childhood developmental screenings have been postponed through the end of March.
• The Luke McMaster Icons of Soul event, scheduled for March 27 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, has been postponed.
