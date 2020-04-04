• Region
Staying closed:
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that its tire manufacturing plants in the United States and Mexico will remain closed for at least another two weeks to protect the health and safety of employees and to respond to market demant that has been impacted by coronavirus.
The temporary plant closures were announced March 21 and included facilities in Findlay as well as others in the U.S. and Mexico.
