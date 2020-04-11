CONTINENTAL — It’s been two years since Curtis Weisenburger was sent to Rome by Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo, to live at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, and continue his studies toward the priesthood at one of the three major universities there which students attend.
Weisenburger, a 2010 graduate of Continental High School, a graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and a graduate of Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, was closing in on his bachelor’s degree in theology in Rome when he first learned about the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Italy got its first cases on a cruise ship pretty early on, like the United States, but it seemed like they had it contained, two people went into hospitals in Rome and it appeared it was under control,” said Weisenburger. “It was later that it broke out in northern Italy and spiraled. So there were two things about this for us (at Pontifical North American College), first we have faith, hope and security and confidence and a certain level of peace.
“But at the same time, God has also given us brains and we all realized this was a very unique situation,” continued Weisenburger. “Many of us were saying, ‘This is going to pan out to be a pandemic.’ For me, and a lot of the guys there, it was a great learning experience in how do you respond when you see the writing on the wall? It led to a lot of prayer, and a lot of fraternity too, with all of us talking about our concerns with each other.”
Weisenburger explained that as the virus continued to spread, Italy went into shutdown mode, although the amount of cases in Rome didn’t compare to the northern part of the country.
While this was taking place in Italy, most people in the U.S. were unfamiliar or unaware of the coronavirus at all.
What he did see was the country becoming devastated economically, because no one was able to visit.
“Most of Italy is based off of tourism, so their economy was hurt tremendously, and although I don’t know the official numbers, I would guess that more than half the people in Rome work in some way in the tourism industry,” said Weisenburger. “If half of your industry is based on tourism, the other half of the industries aren’t making money because no one can afford to buy those products and services.”
With the spread of the virus becoming a pandemic in Italy and with the Italian government taking more steps to stop the spread, Weisenburger explained precautions were taken at the college, due to the fact that so many people live together in close quarters.
“We’re in a unique situation at the North American College in the fact that there are 200 of us there,” said Weisenburger. “Most of us are not priests yet, so we weren’t called upon to help with spiritual duties, but we would have had we been called to do so. For us, the safety of the students came first. If one of us would have contracted it, it would have been like a cruise ship. We live in close quarters, we share meals, bathrooms, chapels ... everything.
“About midnight on March 9, we received word from the government in Italy that it was going to do a more severe shut down,” added Weisenburger. “That is when about half of the people at the North American College left. The three of us here from the Diocese of Toledo, we made a decision together with Bishop Thomas for safety reasons, and due to uncertain variables in the coming weeks, we come home. We packed our bags, got on a flight two days later and left.”
Upon returning to the United States, Weisenburger and his two schoolmates went into quarantine for 14 days.
“When we left Italy, we had to go through a screening process where they had to take our temperature and things like that, and after we all passed that, we went into self quarantine (back in the United States),” said Weisenburger, who is taking classes online to hopefully earn his bachelor’s in theology in June. “We had a wonderful parishioner from the diocese offer us a house, so we lived there for the two weeks.”
After leaving quarantine on March 26, Weisenburger returned to his family’s home in Continental. He was already scheduled to return to the U.S. in June following graduation, to take the next steps on his journey toward becoming a priest.
“I’m trying to finish my degree in June, then I will presumably go on a pastoral year, which would be a year in a parish somewhere in the diocese (of Toledo), said Weisenburger. “After that, I’ll do a clinical pastoral experience, which is two or three months in a hospital learning how to be a hospital chaplain. If everything goes according to plan, and the bishop calls me to orders, I would be a year away from the deaconate, and two years away from the priesthood.”
During these difficult times, Weisenburger shared he understood why people feel anxious, but that turning to God now is of the most importance.
“It’s normal to have some anxiety about this, we need to take it seriously, but not panic,” said Weisenburger. “We need to pray, to offer our fears and our anxiety to God daily, and to ask God for his protection on our families and each other. We have strong communities here in northwest Ohio, we can’t forget that, so let’s rally around each other. Let’s help those who are struggling because of the economy, and show each other God’s amazing love.”
