Boil alert:
The village of Continental issued a boil alert, due to a leak and low water pressure. All residents are advised to boil their water before drinking, including for ice cubes, cooking and oral hygiene. The water is safe for bathing. It is anticipated that the boil alert will be in effect until further notice.
