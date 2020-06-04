(BPT) — As we all spend more time at home right now, it can be a great opportunity to get a head start on summer projects and begin tackling your list of home improvements, especially as we look toward warmer weather. One thing that often gets overlooked is regular deck cleanings. Since summer is the perfect time to get in the sun and enjoy the outdoors, now is the ideal time to give your deck the cleaning it needs in preparation for summer relaxation and quality family time. The deck is also a great surface for potted plants, herb baskets and increasing curb appeal.
Ready to get started on your deck cleaning? Here are some tips for making it easy and efficient from smart watering expert, Gilmour.
Make a sweeping change
Start by removing everything from your deck and thoroughly sweeping its surface, then use a screwdriver or putty knife to gently pry out any loose debris stuck between the boards. Take time for basic repairs such as sanding down any rough spots, replacing any loose boards or wobbly rails and flattening protruding nails and screws along the way.
Choose effective
cleaning tools
Having the right tools that are easy to use makes the job more enjoyable and ensures you can get it done right the first time. For example, the Gilmour AquaArmor Hose uses a proprietary surface material and strong internal coils that keep its length kink-free and 50% lighter than standard hoses, making it easier to maneuver and carry. Further, spigot attachment is made nearly effortless by crush-proof couplings. The Front Control Adjustable Watering Nozzle with Swivel Connect rotates 180 degrees for ease of movement while a simple click switches flow pressure from jet to rinse. Want even more precision? The Power Jet Wand is modeled after power washers to deliver a concentrated water stream that’s 12% stronger than standard cleaning nozzles. All three tools are reinforced for durability and ergonomically designed with ultra-comfortable handles, contours and balance points.
Wash away
surface grime
After sweeping and selecting your tools, use your hose and spray attachments to remove remaining dirt and debris from your deck surface. Position the nozzle or wand six to 12 inches away as you work, making sure the spray isn’t so close or powerful that it gouges the surface. Once completed, be sure to seal your deck to help protect from water damage and mold and mildew build-up.
Personalize and enjoy
Once your deck is prepped, you have a blank canvas to enjoy. From adding potted plants, chic patio furniture or pops of color, the space is yours to enjoy. Add hanging baskets and convenient herbs to your deck for a touch of beautiful greenery. Once personalized, ensure continued success by regularly watering plants and cleaning your deck with the lightweight and easy-to-maneuver AquaArmor Hose.
