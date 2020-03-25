NAPOLEON — In order to keep the general public updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Napoleon, the city administrators will continue to provide announcements more frequently.
Included are the latest announcements:
• A secondary fire station is being set up at the St. Paul Lutheran Youth Center at Glenwood and Woodlawn avenues. This is being performed as a precautionary measure in order to keep the first responders separated from each other in case they are ever exposed to the coronavirus. The city will have two firefighter/paramedics stationed at the primary fire station and two stationed at the secondary station on each shift until further notice.
• The city of Napoleon recently hired Tom Schuabas its newest parks and recreation worker. He will be operating at the cemeteries. Cemetery workers are considered essential during this ordered shelter-in-place time period.
• The canal basin at Riverview Avenue and Scott Street is now closed for dropping off recyclable materials to the Henry County drop-off locations until further notice. This is due to the recycling company not accepting recyclable materials at this time. This operation will resume once the recycling company starts accepting materials again.
• The Napoleon Police and Fire/Rescue departments have received generous donations in the form of money, gift cards, food, supplies and services. Anyone wishing to donate something should contact Amanda Griffith at agriffith@napoleonohio.com.
• Continue to visit the city of Napoleon website at www.napoleonohio.com or the city of Napoleon Facebook page for updates.
