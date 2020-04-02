NAPOLEON — In order to keep the general public updated on the current COVID-19 situation in Napoleon, the city will continue to provide announcements on a frequent basis. Included are the latest announcements released by city manager Joel Mazur:
Important Notice
The city of Napoleon received confirmation last week that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
This employee is not a Henry County resident, therefore, was not counted as a positive case in Henry County. The employee arrived to work with symptoms of COVID-19 one morning. Per the updated city of Napoleon personnel policies and procedures, the supervisor immediately identified the symptoms and sent the employee home. The employee went to a doctor and received a COVID-19 test. The employee remained at home and has not returned to work since. As of March 31, the remaining employees of the department have been deemed safe and not at risk of contracting COVID-19 due to this limited exposure potential. The employee has recovered and will be returning to work soon.
Related to the
collection of recyclables:
• The city of Napoleon recently received notice from the contractor that accepts recyclables, Werlor Waste Control and Recycling Center. The company will no longer be accepting recyclables from Napoleon. Therefore, the city of Napoleon will be operating under the following guidelines until further notice:
• Starting on April 6, the city of Napoleon will not be picking up waste that is at the curb in the recycling bins or loose items.
• Residents will be allowed to have two extra bags of waste to be picked up for disposal.
• The crews will only be accepting bagged waste.
• Bulk pickups will still be allowed if residents call ahead to schedule and adhere to the conditions that are outlined by the operations department superintendent or his designee.
Related to the Napoleon Municipal Golf Course:
Over the past weekend, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) changed the order closing all golf courses in the state of Ohio. The order states:
If the golf course is operating as an outdoor recreation opportunity and abiding by all of the order’s social distancing requirements, there is likely not a health concern. However, if the golf course is operating other businesses as part of the operations (restaurants, clubhouse, spa, driving range, putting and practice greens, etc.), then you should be prepared to explain why you deem those business operations essential. Remember, if you are running an essential business, you have a responsibility to make sure that physical distancing and other protective measures are being adhered to.”
The golf course will operate under the following rules:
• Flag sticks must remain in the hole at all times and are not to be removed by golfers. Holes will be modified to restrict contact with the hole’s cup and/or flag sticks by golfers.
• Walking is highly recommended for all players.
• Golf cart rental is available but only one person may ride on a cart (city owned or private). The city has a limited amount of golf carts so they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Golf carts will be wiped down after each use.
• The golf course clubhouse will be open for players to pay for golf and concessions on a carryout basis. To maintain social distancing regulations, a maximum of four patrons will be allowed in the clubhouse at one time and must maintain six-foot distancing.
• We ask that all golfers and/or visitors to the golf course wash hands prior to arriving to the facility.
• Anyone who violates these regulations will be immediately banned from the facility and will not be permitted to return until the governor’s stay-at-home order has been lifted.
Continue to visit the city of Napoleon website at www.napoleonohio.com or the city of Napoleon Facebook page for updates.
