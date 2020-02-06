The former building for La Jaliscience Mexican Restaurant and Store located at the corner of Douglas and East Second streets in Defiance was razed on Wednesday morning. Here, crews tear down the building, which is located next to a new building housing the business.
City building razed
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Hundreds turn out for local H2Ohio watershed management meeting
- Girls basketball: Senior trio keeping season fun at Ayersville
- Women's basketball: Jackets move into fourth in HCAC with win
- Night to Shine returns to Defiance
- Area police reports 2-6-20
- Sandstones recovered from old Defiance bridge
- State officials encourage farmers to participate in H2O program
- Napoleon Municipal Court
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.