Open for worship — Temple of Praise, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, is open to the public for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. For more information, call 419-784-6386.

Church is open — St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, has announced the church is now hosting in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. In addition, a Bible study hour will be held on Sundays from 9:45-10:45 a.m. The church will take precautionary measures to make worship safe. For more information, call 419-782-5766.

Church to reopen — First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Caroline St., Paulding, has announced it will resume on-site worship Sunday at 9:15 a.m., with social distancing precautions in place. Attendees are asked to enter the south doors at the top of the ramp. Those not quite ready to attend in-person worship, or anyone with underlying health concerns, are encouraged to watch a live stream of the service on Facebook beginning at 9:30 a.m. Anyone can listen to the service, in progress or later in the day, by calling 419-326-2342. For more information, call 419-399-2438.

Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food pantry distribution Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Transformational Gratitude — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host the six-week session titled Transformational Gratitude on being transformed through thanksgiving on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.

Virtual VBS — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, will host a virtual Vacation Bible School titled, Fantastic, Incredible and Little Weird Animals of God’s Creation, June 15-18 from 9-10 a.m. The VBS will be held through a live stream on the church website (stpaulnapoleon.org) and the church Facebook page. The VBS will include a message, songs and other activities. Parents are asked to register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/stpaulnapoleon. For more information, call 419-592-3535.

