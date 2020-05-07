Prayer tree — First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, will have a prayer tree available for anyone to tie a prayer to beginning today for the Defiance Community Day of Prayer. Anyone who ties a prayer to the tree is invited to stay and read the prayers left by others. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Drive-in worship — First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, will host drive-in worship on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the church. Attendees are asked to enter via the entrance at Fourth Street. Once in the parking lot, attendees are asked to tune their car radio to 100.1 FM. The church will continue to have a Sunday sermon video and blog at its website, 1presby.com. For more information, call 419-782-2781.
Drive-up communion — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, will host a drive-up communion service Sunday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Participants are asked to enter the parking lot from Woodlawn Avenue and follow directions of the elders. The Altar Guild, pastors and those involved will maintain proper safety and hygiene procedures during the service. For more information, call 419-592-3535.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot in this listing, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with only a freewill offering will continue to be published at no cost, with priority given to events held in the next week. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, fax to 419-782-2944 or email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Wednesday at noon.)
