Open for worship — Temple of Praise, 505 Elbert St., Defiance, has opened its doors to the public for worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. For more information, call 419-784-6386.
Church to reopen — St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, has announced the church will host in-person worship services beginning Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. In addition, a Bible study hour will be held Sunday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. The church will take precautionary measures to make worship safe. For more information, call 419-782-5766.
Revival service — Faith Tabernacle Church, 270 Harding St., Defiance, will host a revival service featuring evangelist Jim Williams, Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-5564.
Food pantry — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a food pantry distribution June 6 from 1:30-3 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Prayer meeting — Cecil Community Church, 203 S. Main St., will host a prayer meeting June 7 at 6 p.m. For more information, send a text to 419-564-8383.
Virtual VBS — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, will host a virtual Vacation Bible School titled, Fantastic, Incredible and a Little Weird Animals of God’s Creation, June 15-18 from 9-10 a.m. The VBS will be held through a live stream on the church website (stpaulnapoleon.org) and the church Facebook page. The VBS will include a message, songs and other activities. Parents are asked to register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/stpaulnapoleon. All area participants who register will receive a bag of supplies to be picked up prior to the VBS. For anyone who registers that is unable to pick up supplies due to distance, materials for the VBS will be posted to the church’s website. For more information, call 419-592-3535.
(NOTICE TO CHURCHES: All events which charge a fee for admission, food or materials can be included in the above listing for $15 per week. To reserve a paid spot, contact the C-N advertising department at 419-784-5441, ext. 300726, or email: nhale@crescent-news.com. Free events or those with a freewill offering will be published at no cost. To have an event added to the church listing, call 419-784-5441, ext. 300737, or send an email to: tmcdonough@crescent-news.com. Deadline for both free and paid events is Tuesday at noon.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.