“Listen this Easter Sunday at noon for the bells of Defiance to ring out, in one voice, in great joy!”
That’s the tagline for a coordinated effort among churches in Defiance that will ring their bells at noon Sunday for five minutes in honor of the Resurrection of Christ.
Pastor John Schlicher of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (UMC) came up with what he called, “a simple idea,” to help rally believers during difficult times due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I thought that ringing the bells would be an awesome witness to the power of the resurrection on Easter Sunday,” began Schlicher, “so I contacted several churches. We’ve gotten several on board, and with the help of Rev. Jim Brehler from St. John United Church of Christ, we’re contacting as many as we can. We’re hoping to connect with every church in Defiance so everyone can be a part of it.”
In an email, Schlicher shared a quote that goes along with the aforementioned tagline: “The voices of the bells have represented the clarion call of God to rally believers to worship for generations in Defiance — and what could be more appropriate than all the voices of the bells in unison on Easter Sunday, reminding us that the one great voice of God rallies believers to the almighty joy of the Resurrection of Christ?”
In his time as pastor of St. Paul’s, Schlicher explained that many times on Sundays he’s heard the bells of the churches in close proximity to downtown. Thinking about the times he’s heard those bells helped spark the idea for all churches around the city to take part in this Easter event.
“On Sunday mornings, it’s really interesting to hear the bells from other churches marking the start of their worship,” said Schlicher. “Every half hour or so you hear a different bell, and in my mind, I have a pretty good idea what church bell is ringing when I hear it. Now that we’re all meeting virtually because of the pandemic, it struck me, what would happen if we heard every steeple ringing their bell at the same time around the city?
“I really can’t imagine what it will sound like for a 5-minute duration,” continued Schlicher. “But, I think those five minutes will be a powerful time as those tones unite over Defiance. We all have our niches and unique opportunities to minister, but we are the church. We may be many different (Christian) denominations, but we all believe in the same God and celebrate the empty tomb. What a beautiful way for everyone to experience that in the bells.”
Schlicher explained that unity as believers is needed now, more than ever.
“There have been times that my breath has been taken away thinking about the gravity of the situation we’re living in,” said Schlicher. “I think we need to remember where our hope is, and where we need to place our trust. I think the experience of hearing those bells ring for that time will be transformational for folks, I think it’s going to touch our hearts and spirits and God will be working through that. It’s going to be a high spiritual moment for Easter.”
Any church that would like to take part in the ringing of the bells on Sunday can contact Schlicher at 937-694-2155.
