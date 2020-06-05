A death in Henry County Friday afternoon is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
According to a press release from Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, his office received a 911 call regarding shots fired and a deceased individual at M520 Road 6 in Damascus Township.
As of press time Friday evening, the investigation was ongoing and names of those involved would not be released until all family members had been notified.
The release stated that charges are pending and an autopsy was to be scheduled by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
