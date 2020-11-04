Defiance County Health Department is implementing a change in services to promote social distancing until further notice. This includes, agency-wide: all Defiance County Health Department classes, trainings, and programs are cancelled; all Defiance County Health Department immunization clinics are cancelled; and all essential meetings will be conducted virtually.
Concerning environmental health services, walk-in services are not available at the health district office. Services will be provided as follows:
• Issuance of licenses, reviewing plans, and issuing water and sewage permits will take place via phone calls, mailings, faxes, emails and website referrals.
• The division also will continue to investigate foodborne illnesses, food safety complaints, public health nuisance complaints and provide other services. Complaints will be prioritized in accordance with the public health risk.
Concerning birth and death certificates, walk-in service is not available at the health district office. Birth and death certificates can be ordered:
• By mail — Download a request form for either a birth or death certificate. Complete the request form and include the signature of the person who is purchasing the certificate. Mail the completed request form, along with payment and a self-addressed, stamped business-size envelope. Mail requests are usually processed the same day they are received.
• Order online — Go to http://defiancecohealth.org/birth-death-records/ and place your order. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. in order for the office to process the same day.
• Drop off — Download a request form for either a birth or death certificate. Complete the request form and include the signature of the person who is purchasing the certificate. Drop off the request in the red drop off box at 1300 E. Second St., Suite 100, Defiance, Ohio.
WIC
• If you are scheduled for a certification or re-certification appointment, do not come to the office. At the time of your appointment, WIC staff will call you. WIC staff will gather information, complete a diet assessment, and provide nutrition education over the phone. You will then be scheduled for another time to come in and load the card.
• If you are scheduled for a nutrition education appointment, report to the office at your scheduled appointment time with your ID and WIC card.
For more information, call the health department at 419-784-3818 or the WIC office at 419-782-7770.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.