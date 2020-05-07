SHERWOOD — The administration of Central Local Schools has announced that graduation for the class of 2020 will be held May 24 at 2 p.m.
According to information sent to parents/guardians of seniors by Fairview High School principal Tim Breyman, guidelines for the ceremony were determined, following guidance from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), the Ohio Department of Health and the Defiance County Health Department.
“The plans really came together thanks to great local leadership starting with superintendents in Defiance County, including our superintendent Steve Arnold, after discussions among those five,” said Breyman. “I also met virtually with principals in the GMC (Green Meadows Conference) to discuss plans.
“After that, Steve, myself, our guidance counselor, Lori Polter, our tech guys, Adam Singer and John Echelbarger, and our administrative assistant, Megan Taylor, all went to work on our specific plans,” continued Breyman. “They are all plugged in to how graduation works, and from there we filled in the details.”
The event will be an in-person, drive-through ceremony with all graduates receiving their diploma. All speeches will be videotaped and compiled into a digital keepsake that will be made available at a later date. Photographs will be taken at the moment graduates receive their diplomas near the front entrance of Fairview High School.
The following is the timeline for the pre-ceremony and ceremony:
• Seniors and their families will first meet in the elementary bus parking lot. The individual graduate and their family are to be in one vehicle. School personnel will direct automobiles to line up. Everyone is to remain in their vehicles while waiting for the procession to begin.
• At 1:45 p.m. graduates with last names beginning with A-E are to meet in the elementary bus parking lot.
• At 2:15 p.m. graduates with last names beginning with F-K are to meet in the elementary bus parking lot.
• At 2:45 p.m. graduates with last names beginning with L-R are to meet in the elementary bus parking lot.
• At 3:15 p.m. graduates with last names beginning with S-Z are to meet in the elementary bus parking lot.
• The vehicle with the graduate and their parent/guardian will be released from the elementary parking lot in a procession moving south along the access road. The vehicle will make a right turn once it has passed the high school building. The vehicle will turn right again just after passing the south door of the high school. Families are asked to move toward the front entrance of the high school.
• Beginning at 2 p.m., vehicles will pull up to the front of the building. Traffic will continue to flow throughout the presentation of the diplomas. Only the graduate and a maximum of two parents/guardians will be allowed to exit the vehicle, and masks are recommended.
• Upon entering the commencement staging area, the graduate’s name will be announced. While the graduate moves to receive his/her diploma, the parents will walk to a designated area for viewing.
• The graduate will receive his/her diploma and be met and congratulated by school personnel. A school photographer will provide a backdrop for a picture to be taken of the graduate and their parents. Parents are welcome to take a few moments to take personal pictures. Graduates will turn the tassel on their caps. A picture will then be taken of the graduate tossing his/her cap.
• The graduate and parents will return to their vehicle and exit the high school onto U.S. 127.
• If poor weather conditions are in the forecast for 2-4 p.m. on May 24, a Honeywell Instant Alert will be sent on graduation day at 12:30 p.m. to notify graduates and families of the change in plans.
Said Breyman in a letter sent to parents/guardians: “I thank you so very much for your patience and understanding during this very uncertain time. You have offered help and suggestions from the very beginning and it is evident that commencement is deeply valued as a rite of passage for our young adults.
“It speaks volumes to the strength and support of our families and our community,” added Breyman. “This is just another reason I am extremely proud to serve this district. Thank you for helping us give our graduates a deserving and meaningful send-off amidst a time marked by stress and frustration.”
