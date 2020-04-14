SHERWOOD — Distance learning and permanent improvements were topics of discussion during the Central Local Board of Education meeting held virtually Monday evening.
Superintendent Steve Arnold gave an update on what’s taking place academically in which he said: “We have four principals and 77 teachers who are doing an awesome job, and I don’t think the teachers are getting enough credit for what they’re doing.
“In addition, the classroom aides are delivering assignments, contacting people and trying to get everyone involved,” continued Arnold. “Our cooks are also preparing meals each week for our students, so I just want to make sure everyone understands what’s happening in our district.”
All five members of the board thanked Arnold, the administration, the teachers and staff for all their work in continuing to educate students, and make sure they are being fed.
In his report, Arnold shared he is expecting Damschroeder Roofing of Fremont to begin reroofing Fairview Middle/High School any day. The schedule has been moved up due to school being presently closed. The board approved a contract with Damschroeder in March for the project at a cost of $402,033.76.
In March, the board also approved a contract with Garmann Miller Architects and Engineers, Minster, as the architectural firm for several interior permanent improvement projects at the middle/high school. Arnold discussed “slowing down” on that list of interior projects due to the pandemic.
“We need to get a better handle on how much of a hit we’re going to take on income tax collections,” said Arnold. “That’s our rationale for slowing that down, but as soon as we know (the impact), we will continue work on those projects. We will meet with Garmann Miller soon to outline what our hopes are for those projects.”
The superintendent shared that plans for graduation on May 24 have not been changed, but could change depending on whether or not school opens May 4. Prom also would be affected if school remains closed.
“(Principal) Tim (Breyman) and I have had discussions about graduation, but we’re a long way away from making any decisions,” said Arnold. “The same with prom, a survey went out, and overwhelmingly kids don’t want to cancel prom. They would rather find an alternative date if we don’t go back to school in May.”
Approved by the board was an award from the Ohio Department of Education School Bus Purchase Program in the amount of $39,915.66. The funds will be used to purchase one bus through the Ohio School Council in May. This is part of a process in which the district will purchase 15 buses over the next several years.
Those funds will provide half of what a new bus costs.
A resolution was passed at the beginning of the meeting to temporarily suspend public participation at board meetings until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, which is now legal following a declaration of a state of emergency from Gov. Mike DeWine.
“We encourage people who have questions, to contact the appropriate person in the district with those questions,” said Arnold.
The board met in executive session to discuss appointment or evaluation of public personnel. Following executive session, no action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following certified contracts beginning in 2020-21: One-year contracts — Cara Drummelsmith, Sarah Dominique, Lindsay Estle, Anna Kauffman, Mackenzie Melnik, Kristi Schooley and Emily Spencer. Two-year contracts — Allison Ciolek, Sarah Friess, Scott Hall, Tonya Kelly, Jessica Nagel, Denise Pannell, Jason Pelz, Laura Renollet, Margaret Schneider, Emily Wilitzer and Brittany Badenhop. Continuing contracts — Nicole Carone, Jacqueline Davis, Joe Kime, Taryn Monroe and Jami Spenser.
• okayed the following classified contracts beginning in 2020-21: Two-year contracts — Debbie Brubaker, Laura Reshinsky, Michelle Ames, Tara Czartoski, Cheryl Olwin, Cora Laukhuf, Shelley Sudholtz, Julie Wiles and Ryan Zeedyk.
• voted for extended time for 2020-21 for the following certified and classified individuals: 20 days — Lori Polter, Adam Brickner, Lindsay Estle, Chris Herman and Jessica Nagel; 10 days — Jill Speiser and Sally Miller.
• approved kindergarten summer school camp for five days from Aug. 17-21.
• authorized remote learning through online lessons and blizzard bags.
• accepted the following donations: $100 each to the class of 2021 from Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556 and the Sherwood Fire Department; $50 to the class of 2021 from Nester Ag of Bryan; $250 to the class of 2021 from Sherwood VFW; $600 to the athletic fund from Jewell Grain Co.; $250 to the archery club from NFTW; $125 to the band uniform fund from Nicki Mosier; $1,000 to the band uniform fund from Laura Miller; $350 to the band uniform fund from the Ney Jaycees; $1,000 to the band uniform fund from Kathy Mack; $200 to the band uniform fund from Lyle and Joyce Smith; and an anonymous donation of $400 to the band uniform fund.
