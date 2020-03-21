• Defiance County
Student meals:
Central Local Schools has announced that the next round of meal distribution will be Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. outside Fairview Elementary School for those families whose students qualify for free and reduced meals. Students will receive meals for five days. The system will be nearly identical to the system used on March 18. Unless parents receive additional information, meals will be distributed each Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the elementary school. For more information, call the central office at 419-658-2808.
