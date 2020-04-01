• Defiance County
Central Local:
The shutdown of Central Local Schools has been extended through May 1. The earliest school could resume is May 4. Lessons will continue in a similar way as they are now. Students and parents with questions about lessons should contact the appropriate teachers or principals. Meals will continue to be provided each Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Anyone with questions about the meals program should contact superintendent Steve Arnold in the central office by calling 419-658-2808 or by email at steve.arnold@centrallocal.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.