• Defiance County

Central Local:

The shutdown of Central Local Schools has been extended through May 1. The earliest school could resume is May 4. Lessons will continue in a similar way as they are now. Students and parents with questions about lessons should contact the appropriate teachers or principals. Meals will continue to be provided each Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the meals program should contact superintendent Steve Arnold in the central office by calling 419-658-2808 or by email at steve.arnold@centrallocal.org.

Load comments