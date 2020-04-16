STRYKER — Williams County officials reported on Wednesday that a staff member at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), rural Stryker, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
This is the first corrections department staff member to be diagnosed with the virus. Two CCNO staff members were reported tested for the coronavirus, with only one testing positive.
No personal information is being released to protect individual privacy.
“We will continue to monitor the situation,” explained CCNO executive director Dennis Sullivan. “We will work closely with the Williams County Health Department to ensure all staff and inmates’ safety.”
The Williams County Health Department is working with the facility to conduct contact tracing, which is a disease investigation where nurses from the WCHD and the Ohio Department of Health identify close contacts of this individual. The facility also is taking measures to limit the impact on staff and inmates.
The Williams County Health Department will continue to update cases on the WCHD website: http://www.williamscountyhealth.org/health-education/covid-19-coronavirus/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.