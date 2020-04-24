STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here has suspended the acceptance of new inmates — with the exception of violent offenders — due to a coronavirus infection.
CCNO’s governing board held a special session Friday morning and approved Director Dennis Sullivan’s recommendation for the temporary action. A press release noted that sheriffs and judges within the counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams) of the CCNO partnership will “still maintain the ability to incarcerate individuals who they feel present a risk to the public or themselves.”
During an interview Friday afternoon, Sullivan described such individuals as “violent” offenders who “need to be off the street.”
“We will work with sheriff’s offices and make sure they will be put in jail,” he said.
The reason for the suspension is that CCNO is trying to manage the spread of the coronavirus throughout the jail.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, 19 CCNO inmates had tested positive for coronavirus, although all had “mild” symptoms, according to Sullivan, and none was hospitalized.
Four staff members have tested positive as well, with one already having recovered and returned to work. But three others are still off, he indicated, although none have been hospitalized.
CCNO already had been in a bit of a bind in that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections stopped accepting inmates from the regional jail on April 8. Therefore, persons sentenced to state prison in local counties must be held at CCNO until the state begins accepting inmates again.
Meanwhile, CCNO has not been accepting inmates through the U.S. Marshal’s Service. In recent years, CCNO has contracted with that agency to house some inmates sentenced on federal charges. (This was done to counter the loss of the city of Toledo from the CCNO partnership.)
The 19 CCNO inmates that have tested positive for coronavirus have been quarantined in two units, according to Sullivan. Sixteen are in a 48-bed unit, while the remaining three are in a 15-bed unit.
“My goal is to make sure that we got those beds so I can isolate and quarantine properly,” said Sullivan, adding that he doesn’t want to have to say a “week from now, ‘I need more beds. I should have shut the doors.’”
Sullivan suggested that the emergency measure is manageable in that “a lot of it we’re already doing. I think the courts, sheriff’s offices and local law enforcement are picking and choosing the appropriate people to put in jail.”
Too, he said, “crime is down because of coronavirus. I think that made a difference. The larger courts have been on a reduced schedule.”
He noted that Lucas County — the biggest user of bed space among the five CCNO partners — had 91 empty beds as of Friday afternoon.
Sullivan isn’t sure how long the emergency measure will remain in place, but commented that “if we can get the virus stopped from going unit to unit, we can open up relatively quick.”
He praised his staff for working under difficult circumstances. This includes outfitting corrections officers with a mask, rubber gloves, facial shield and gown for eight hours at a time.
“That’s a difficult job ... there isn’t anything more difficult than that,” he said. “The one thing about corrections officers is when things get tough they work together. They got pretty good attitudes with what they’re dealing with.”
