The Defiance County Sheriff's Office has reported the cause of a loud sound at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday in Defiance and Henry counties. The Ohio Air National Guard in Toledo relayed that the 180th Fighter Wing broke the sound barrier, causing a sonic boom over Henry and Defiance counties. The sonic boom was a result of a functional check flight.
A functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly and ensuring mission readiness, before putting the aircraft back into operational rotation.
