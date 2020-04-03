TOLEDO — The Diocese of Toledo released an updated statement Thursday afternoon from the Catholic Bishops of Ohio, including Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Toledo Diocese, regarding health concerns and Mass attendance due to COVID-19.
“Gov. Mike DeWine extended the executive ‘stay-at-home order’ to continue to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state of Ohio. Out of deep concern for the common good, as well as the physical and spiritual well-being of all the people of Ohio, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio have agreed once again to cooperate with the governor’s direction.
“To that end, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio extend the temporary suspension of all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies at least through, and including Sunday, May 3. The Bishops of Ohio dispense the Catholic faithful who reside in their respective dioceses and all other Catholics currently in Ohio from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass during this time period.
“This decision has not been taken lightly and, as your bishops, together with you, we recognize the sacrifice we are called to make by being physically distanced from the Holy Eucharist and from one another.
“Trusting in the graces flowing from the celebration of the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord, we remain mindful of the hope that does not disappoint. As your bishops, we continue to encourage you to keep holy the Lord’s day by participating in Sunday Mass by way of televised, live-streamed, or radio broadcast options and making a spiritual communion.
“Keeping in mind the gift of plenary indulgences offered to us by the church, we encourage all the faithful to turn to the church’s treasury of prayer, praying as a family or individually the rosary, divine mercy chaplet, the Liturgy of the Hours and Stations of the Cross ... etc.”
