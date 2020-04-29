TOLEDO — The Catholic Bishops of Ohio announced Tuesday that they have agreed to extend the temporary suspension of all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies, in accordance with the plan presented Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to slowly re-open the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension of Masses will end May 29, with the hope of that Catholics in the diocese can publicly celebrate together the Solemnity of Pentecost on the weekend of May 30-31.
Once again, each of the bishops dispense the Catholic faithful who reside in their respective dioceses, and all other Catholics currently in their territories, from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass during this time.
“We ask for the cooperation and adherence of all the faithful to the governor’s directives during this period. We will be working diligently with our pastoral teams to consider reasonable, gradual and responsible initiatives for welcoming back the faithful in time to Sunday Mass, initiatives which will renew our love for the Holy Eucharist and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and which will help us to restore Catholic life and invite others to share that life after the pandemic.
“We encourage individual dioceses and their respective pastors and parishioners to begin to work to establish plans which respect social distancing and other requirements for the safety of our people. This decision has not been taken lightly and, as your bishops, together with you, we recognize the sacrifice we are called to make being physically distanced from the Holy Eucharist and from one another.
“We remain grateful for your understanding and prayerful support. As your bishops, we continue to encourage you to keep holy the Lord’s Day by participating in Sunday Mass by way of radio broadcast or televised or live-streamed options and making a spiritual communion.
“Keeping in mind of the gift of plenary indulgences offered to us by the church, we encourage all the faithful to turn to the church’s treasury of prayer, praying as a family or individually the Liturgy of the Hours, rosary, divine mercy chaplet and Stations of the Cross, etc.
“Together we continue to pray for all who are suffering from COVID-19, for all health care workers and first responders, for all the deceased and their families, and for an easing of the anxiety and tension caused by this pandemic.”
