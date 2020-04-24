A prayer service and candlelight vigil were held Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kalida, and live-streamed on Facebook, for Courtney Ehrnsberger of Kalida. Ehrnsberger is a member of St. Michael’s who is battling cancer. The prayer service was held at 3 p.m., with the candlelight vigil held at 8:30 p.m. Attendees were asked to light a candle from the candles surrounding the front steps of the church (shown here), take a ribbon that was provided, and take the ribbon to the Holy Name baseball diamond and tie the ribbon to the fence. Attendees maintained social distancing during the event.
Candles for Courtney
