Candles for Courtney

A prayer service and candlelight vigil were held Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kalida, and live-streamed on Facebookm for Courtney Ehrnsberger of Kalida. Ehrnsberger is a member of St. Michael’s who is battling cancer. The prayer service was held at 3 p.m., with the candlelight vigil held at 8:30 p.m. Attendees were asked to light a candle from the candles surrounding the front steps of the church (shown here), take a ribbon that was provided, and to take the ribbon to the Holy Name baseball diamond and tie the ribbon to the fence. Attendees maintained social distancing during the event.