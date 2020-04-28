• Defiance County

Seek seamtresses:

United Way of Defiance County, in partnership with the Defiance Dream Center and the Defiance County Public Health, has provided funding from its UWDC COVID-19 Emergency Fund to get masks to the community.

The Defiance Dream Center, 1500 N. Clinton St., has purchased the materials to make masks and is ready to get it in the hands of area seamstresses to make masks.

Once masks are made, they can be dropped off at the Dream Center for distribution across our community. The Dream Center will distribute the masks to local food pantries, school lunch distribution sites, the Defiance County Senior Center, the PATH Center and the House of Ruth.

For more information, call 419-789-4122, ext. 740.

