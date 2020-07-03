Due to the Fourth of July holiday falling on Saturday, The Crescent-News offices will be closed today in observance of Independence Day. The C-N will resume regular office hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Monday.
The Crescent-News will publish its weekend edition today rather than Saturday, also due to the holiday.
There will be someone in the circulation office until 10 a.m. today if you did not receive home delivery of your newspaper. The number to call is 419-784-5441, ext. 300704.
Have a wonderful and safe holiday.
