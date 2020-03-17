Due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 response as mandated by health authorities and the government, The Crescent-News would like to help those local businesses trying to remain open for their customers.
We hope to compile a list of area businesses remaining open to inform residents of their options.
If you are a business owner, you may email crescent@crescent-news.com with your hours and relevant restrictions (i.e. pick-up or delivery only for restaurants.)
This list will then be published in the C-N and on the C-N Facebook page as a service to local businesses and our readers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.