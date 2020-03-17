Due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 response as mandated by health authorities and the government, The Crescent-News would like to help those local businesses trying to remain open for their customers.

We hope to compile a list of area businesses remaining open to inform residents of their options.

If you are a business owner, you may email crescent@crescent-news.com with your hours and relevant restrictions (i.e. pick-up or delivery only for restaurants.)

This list will then be published in the C-N and on the C-N Facebook page as a service to local businesses and our readers.

