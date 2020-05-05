The Crescent-News this week will introduce expanded editions on Tuesday and Thursday as part of our frequency change measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Your Tuesday edition will now incorporate content from the Wednesday edition. The Thursday edition will incorporate content from the Friday edition, like the church page and church listings page. There will be no home delivery of The Crescent-News on Wednesday or Friday beginning this Wednesday, May 6. The Tuesday and Thursday expanded editions will place an emphasis on local news, helpful information and developing new features.
At the same time, we have redesigned our website, crescent-news.com, and will be increasing its online content to deliver the latest news throughout the day, every day for all our subscribers. The new editions are needed now to ensure the long-term production of this newspaper and the safety and livelihood of our employees.
We will continue to work diligently to make our online and print products invaluable to you, but we need your help to do that. Send us your news, opinions and photos.
If you are a paid home delivery subscriber and need your online access setup, please email circulation@crescent-news.com or call our customer care line at 419-784-5441, ext. 300704, to get a log-in that will allow you full access to the latest daily news coverage. Our office hours are Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Please leave a voicemail and one of our agents will get back with you in the order we have received the call.
No matter what day the print edition is published or the news is posted to our website, we are still a full-time news operation dedicated to serving our community. To that end, we pledge to renew our resolve toward providing quality journalism and news from the communities we serve.
