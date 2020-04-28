The COVID-19 crisis is forcing some changes in the way we bring you the news.
Starting next week, we will print and deliver our newspapers on Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend edition on Saturday. Subscribers still can read the newspaper on their computers, tablets and phones. These changes, as difficult as they were, assured that we continue to produce top quality local content and avoid any major price increase. If you need assistance to set up your account, call customer service at 419-784-5441, ext. 300704, to get a log-in that will allow you full access new and improved website offerings any time.
In record numbers, readers are turning to our website, crescent-news.com, and thousands of you have started using our electronic replica of the physical newspaper.
We are here to help and our office hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please leave a voicemail or email Customer Care at circulation@crescent-news.com
No matter what day the print edition is published or the news is posted to our website, we are still a full-time news operation dedicated to serving our community. To that end, we pledge to renew our resolve toward providing quality journalism and news in your community.
To keep our journalism informative when our community needs us most, we will have an improved website to inform you every day. To that end, we pledge to renew our resolve toward providing quality journalism and news from your community.
We understand this upcoming change will be difficult for some. Everyone hopes the epidemic eases soon, and that our lives can return to normal. Meanwhile, you can absolutely rely on The Crescent-News for honest, thorough and up-to-date coverage. Our journalists have published stories, features and photos to help you navigate this crisis. We plan to continue to cover all the local, national and regional news that matters to you. We continually evolve to ensure that we give you the content that you want and need, but one unmovable staple that never changes is our credibility. We have been here since 1888 and throughout the decades, this paper has persevered just like our community.
We will come out of this… we always do. We thank you in advance for your support.
