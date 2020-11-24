The Thanksgiving Day edition of The Crescent-News will be printed and delivered on Wednesday. With the early Thanksgiving edition this week, we will not be printing a newspaper on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday.
The Wednesday Thanksgiving Day edition will have more than a dozen holiday savings inserts. We want to give readers every available hour to plan your post-Thanksgiving shopping. The Crescent-News office will be closed Thursday, reopening on Friday at 9 a.m. All updated and breaking news can be found on crescent-news.com.
We here at The Crescent-News are thankful for each and every one of our readers, and we wish you and yours the happiest of Thanksgivings.
