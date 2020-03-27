Without the normal school and social activities to provide photos of our community for the newspaper, The Crescent-News is reaching out to you, our readers.
If you have come up with an interesting way to pass the time and keep your children occupied during this lengthy period of sheltering in place, we’d love to hear from you.
Submit a photo with a brief description and names of those pictured to crescent@crescent-news.com.
We will publish the best of these in the newspaper.
We hope that all our readers are safe and healthy during this trying time. Thanks to all who take the time to submit photos.
