The nominations are in and, beginning Monday, it is time for The Crescent-News readers to select their favorite Hometown Heroes.
For the past three weeks, readers and local businesses have been nominating their candidates for Hometown Hero. While some nominations are more specific to those front line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, many are for people doing heroic things in their everyday life.
If you would like to help honor these Hometown Heroes, you may visit the C-N homepage at www.crescent-news.com and click on the Hometown Hero feature link. You may then review the nominations submitted for each candidate and vote for your favorite nominee.
Voting will continue through June 20 and there is no charge to cast your vote.
The Crescent-News will publish a special supplement on July 3 which will highlight the top three vote recipients as well as listing all the other nominees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.