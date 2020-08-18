The Crescent-News recently made monetary contributions to three area organizations from proceeds of the newspaper’s Cutest Pet contest. The three organizations were, from left: Fort Defiance Humane Society, represented by Avery Kohlbeck; the Henry County Humane Society, represented by manager Joan Comstock; and the Paulding County Dog Kennel, represented by Laura Bash. These agencies are always in need of donated supplies, as well as monetary donations. If you would like to donate, you may contact Fort Defiance Humane Society at 419-658-2298; Henry County Humane Society at 419-592-3777; and the Paulding County Dog Kennel (under the supervision of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office) at 419-399-3791.

