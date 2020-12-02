Batt & Stevens BINGO winner
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Tiffany Yates of Defiance is the first winner in this year's Crescent-News BINGO contest. Yates completed the "smiley face" on her bingo card. Shown here presenting Yates with her winning gift cards is Jeff Batt, owner of Batt & Stevens Body Shop, Jewell. There are still many more prizes to be won, as well as the $1,000 grand prize coverall in the C-N BINGO contest.

