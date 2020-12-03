CN Bingo J winner
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photos

Donelda McWilliams of Defiance is the winner of the letter ‘J’ in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Valerie Kiefer (left) of Jacob’s Meats presented McWilliams with her $50 gift card prize. Readers are encouraged to keep playing to win prizes, including the coverall grand prize of $1,000.

