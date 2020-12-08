Thomas Wehri of Continental was the winner of the “CW” prize in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Here, Wehri is shown receiving his $100 gift card from Aubrey Breininger of Carpet Wholesalers in Defiance. There are still prizes to be claimed in the contest, including the $1,000 grand prize coverall.
