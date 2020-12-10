Vicky Castillo of Defiance is the latest winner in the C-N BINGO contest, completing the “M” pattern on her card. Here Wes Moats of Mark Moats Ford presents Castillo with her $50 gift card. There is one more puzzle to be claimed and entries for the drawing for the $1,000 grand prize coverall are still being accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.