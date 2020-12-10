BINGO M winner
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Vicky Castillo of Defiance is the latest winner in the C-N BINGO contest, completing the “M” pattern on her card. Here Wes Moats of Mark Moats Ford presents Castillo with her $50 gift card. There is one more puzzle to be claimed and entries for the drawing for the $1,000 grand prize coverall are still being accepted.

