David Helberg
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

David Helberg of Napoleon was the winner of the letter “K” contest in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Here, Helberg is shown receiving his $100 gift card from Terri Willitzer of Ken’s Furniture in Defiance. There are still prizes to be claimed in the contest, including the $1,000 grand prize coverall.

Recommended for you

Load comments