Lynn Clay
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Lynn Clay of Defiance was the winner of the letter “E” in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Here, Clay (left) receives his $50 gift card from Bob Estle, owner of Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac in Defiance. There are still prizes to be claimed in the contest, including the $1,000 grand prize coverall.

