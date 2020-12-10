Chris Gentit
Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

Chris Gentit of Defiance was the winner of the “DH” contest in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Here, Gentit (right) is shown receiving his $50 gift card from John Samuelson (left) and Robert Foster of Defiance Hearing Aid Center. There is still a prize to be claimed in the contest, along with the $1,000 grand prize coverall.

