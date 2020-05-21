NAPOLEON — A busy agenda was handled by the Napoleon Area Board of Education during its virtual meeting Wednesday evening.
Topics covered included the five-year fiscal forecast, school facility summer projects, recognition of retirees, winter state qualifying athletes and DECA members, as well as memorandums of understanding (MOUs) concerning grades, evaluations and contracts.
Treasurer Michael Bostelman presented the five-year forecast, explaining that the district is still waiting on a final decision from the Ohio Department of Taxation concerning the valuation of the Rover Pipeline that was appealed by Rover. That decision is expected sometime this summer, with the district learning what revenue it will receive following that decision.
Bostelman explained the district took a $420,000 hit following state budget cuts in May due to COVID-19, and that other state revenue sources are expected to be lower moving forward due to the pandemic. Like all districts, he and superintendent Dr. Erik Belcher will monitor expenses and make cuts where possible. The district is looking at deficit spending this year of $288,587 and will be in the red the entire forecast. The district’s cash fund balance is $15,716,400.
“Like most schools in Ohio, including us, we’re all questioning what revenues will be in the next two to three years,” said Bostelman. “Even with the cuts we experienced this year, we’re still in a healthy place financially. However, that could change in a hurry, so hopefully we can weather this storm.”
The board began the meeting by recognizing state qualifying students in girls basketball, bowling, DECA, speech and swimming and diving. In addition, the board recognized retirees Denise LaLonde and Glenn Christiansen, as well as the Napoleon High School Alumni Association mini-scholarship recipients.
“I want everyone to know that when we can, I want to get everyone together at a future meeting to give all of these individuals the due they deserve,” said Belcher.
Napoleon business manager Cory Niekamp shared the following school facility summer projects:
• Clairmont Avenue replacement project, underway and expected to be completed by Aug. 1 at a cost of $308,667.
• Westmoreland Avenue parking lot improvement study, from June 1-July 31 at a cost of $15,500.
• Elementary kickball/softball/baseball field, sod has been removed, cost to be determined.
• Stone at a cost of $6,555.
• Tree and bench installation on Briarheath Avenue and the tennis court area (31 maple trees), to be completed by July 1 at a cost of $17,848.
• Outside cafeteria patio, with picnic tables, to be completed by July 1, at a cost of $16,500 (paid for through donations).
“You’re going to see a lot of equipment and a lot of people at work around here this summer, that’s for sure,” said Niekamp.
Due to COVID-19, it was announced the board office, the junior/senior high school office, and all school buildings will be closed to the public this summer. Information will be sent on how to contact administrators.
Approved by the board were a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and three resolutions.
The MOU concerns teachers who did not receive their second observation before the mandatory school shutdown. It was agreed upon by the board and the Napoleon Faculty Association that teachers who did not receive their second evaluation have the option to reset for 2020-21, or to receive an off-cycle virtual observation of 30 minutes with their evaluator.
In addition, the board agrees to not non-renew any current bargaining member at the end of 2019-20, as well as delay the implementation of OTES 2.0 (a new observation evaluation) until the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved a resolution declaring an emergency and suspending board policy related to the student grading system, due to COVID-19. The MOU authorizes distance learning; suspends board policy regarding the student grading system and implements a modified grading system; to make decisions about graduation; and to be compliant with public meeting laws.
A resolution was approved declaring it impracticable or impossible to evaluate certain employees due to COVID-19, and did so according to state regulations.
The final resolution approved was in regards to continued payment of wages and salaries, which enables the district to be eligible for CARES Act funds, when a school district approves continued payments. Payments of wages and salaries are to be paid to employees who continued to work during the mandatory school shutdown.
In other business, the board:
• approved FMLA leave for Lainee Meyer from approximately Sept. 1 for up to 12 weeks.
• okayed the employment for 2020-21 of Kristie Parsons, special education aide at St. Augustine Catholic School, for up to six hours, four days per week to be paid through IDEA-B/auxiliary funds; and Sherry Krueger, Title I teacher at St. Augustine, at the tutor rate of $28.38 per hour.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Mary DeWit, aide at St. John Lutheran School, effective at the end of 2019-20; Brett Ziegler, boys basketball varsity assistant, effective April 19; Jodi Myers, kindergarten coordinator, effective with 2020-21; and Tyson Murdock, assistant custodian at Napoleon Elementary, effective May 19.
• modified the kindergarten coordinator contract for 2019-20 to Lindsay Murray (90%) and Jodi Myers (10%).
• voted for the following lunch room prices for 2020-21 (no changes): student breakfast: $1.55; adult breakfast: $1.75; PK-6 type A lunch: $2.90; 7-12 type A lunch: $2.95; 7-12 chef salad: $3.60; adult lunch, no milk: $3; Subway type A lunch: $4.25; Subway adult lunch: $4.25; student milk: 55 cents; adult milk: 55 cents.
• approved the class of 2020 for graduation on May 24.
• okayed the following agreements: NwOESC service agreement for services for 2020-21 at a cost of $1,127,451; Whittle Consulting Group to create and/or revise job descriptions for district personnel at a cost of $8,175; Frontline Master Services agreement for absence and substitute management at a cost of $8,814.95; the University of Toledo to provide field practicum experiences; a community partnership memorandum of understanding with Community Development Institute Head Start; and professional services from The Mannik and Smith Group for a traffic/parking study at a cost of $15,500.
• accepted a donation of $358 from Napoleon Church of the Nazarene to the Helping Hands Fund.
