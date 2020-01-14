RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A Bryan man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just west of here Monday evening.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, Michael Thomason, 40, Bryan, was pronounced dead at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital (PDRH) following the crash.
Also transported to PDRH was the driver of the car in which Thomason was riding — Amanda Carner, 38, Bryan, and her female juvenile passenger — along with the driver of the other car, Kevin Keller, 62, Defiance,
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Keller was operating a vehicle northbound on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township when he failed to stop for a posted stop sign at U.S. 6 at about 6:27 p.m. Monday. Keller's vehicle struck the passenger side of Carner's car which was eastbound on U.S. 6.
Ridgeville Fire and Rescue, Archbold Rescue and Napoleon Rescue assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.